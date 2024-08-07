Crypto PAC Fairshake Claims Another Win Against Elizabeth Warren Ally With Bush Loss

That makes 26 U.S. congressional races in which the crypto industry has prevailed in either getting its pick or in opposing a candidate that the sector's hired political guns saw as a threat to the digital assets space.



Sen. Warren and her allies have been a theme of the 2024 crypto spending – which has been outpacing most other U.S. industries. The most prominent example was the $10 million devoted to defeating Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) in her bid for the U.S. Senate. More recently, in Arizona's 3rd Congressional District, crypto pick Yassamin Ansari, a Democratic former vice mayor of Phoenix who has been a digital assets advocate, retains a 42-vote lead in her race (now heading for automatic recount) against a Warren-backed opponent.