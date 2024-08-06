SEC Asks NY Court to Deny Coinbase’s ‘Breathtakingly Broad’ Subpoena Request

In April, Coinbase served the SEC with its first request for the production of documents. Two months later, Coinbase told the SEC that it also planned to subpoena Gensler’s personal communications related to crypto over the course of his tenure, plus four years before he was appointed Chairman. Coinbase also served a similar subpoena on Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where Gensler taught a class on blockchain technology before joining the SEC. However, the company recently informed the court that it wouldn't seek records from outside his agency role.