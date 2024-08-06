Kamala Harris Taps Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as Running Mate

Walz has been the governor of Minnesota for five years, after previously serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to that, he was a schoolteacher and a non-commissioned officer in the Army National Guard. He does not appear to have made any public statements about cryptocurrencies during his tenure, though he did receive (and later return) a $4,000 donation from former FTX engineering director Nishad Singh in the 2022 election cycle.