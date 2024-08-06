Crypto Industry Tries to Tally Final Wins As U.S. Congressional Primaries Wind Down

The political action committees (PACs) backed by crypto firms have waged a $1.4 million ad campaign against Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.), one of the standout progressives in the U.S. House of Representatives who advocacy group Stand With Crypto has rated with an F on digital assets issues. And the PACs have recently dropped $1.5 million into Washington state's 6th Congressional District to support Democrat Emily Randall, according to a filing with the Federal Election Commission.