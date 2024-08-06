Binance Has Challenged India's $86M Tax Showcause Notice: Source

The DGGI started an investigation independent from the FIU and now that the matter has been challenged, we have to wait and see how things proceed in the process because the services provided fall under the category of the Online Information and Database Access or Retrieval Services (OIDAR), the person said. OIDAR type services are provided through the medium of internet and received by the recipient online without having any physical interface with the supplier of such services. The purpose of the categorization is to avoid giving an unfair advantage to overseas service providers over an Indian service provider.