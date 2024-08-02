As Trump Suggests Crypto as a Fix to U.S. Debt, Harris Camp Highlights His Remarks

"It's already prominent. It's moving along. It's very loosely regulated. That's one of the reasons it's moving along. But it is a different form of a currency, and it's going to end up benefiting the country. But if we shut it down like, you know, Biden's trying to shut it down-- Biden doesn't have the intellect to shut it down. Can you imagine this guy's telling you to shut something down like that? He has no idea what the hell it is. But if we don't embrace it, it's going to be embraced by other people. You know, it's a massive thing already. Did you read where it's bigger than any company in the world already, if you look at the market. It's bigger than many countries. It's a very big thing. If we're not going to be the leader– we have the people that are the leaders. I know some of them. They're very smart. And if we don't embrace it, other countries are going to embrace it. Other countries will anyway, but we can be the leader. We might as well be the leader."