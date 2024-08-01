Montenegro to Extradite Do Kwon to South Korea, Rejecting U.S. Request

Thursday’s decision is expected to put an end to months of back-and-forth over whether Kwon should be extradited to South Korea, which submitted its extradition request first, or the U.S. Kwon successfully fought against earlier rulings to extradite him to the U.S. but, when the High Court of Podgorica ruled to send him to South Korea, the country’s Supreme Court stepped in to postpone it after the country’s top prosecutor issued a statement arguing that the court’s decision overstepped the limits of its power. There have been numerous court rulings overturning previous decisions to send him to one or another of the two countries.