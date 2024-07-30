WazirX Co-Founder Nischal Shetty Says All Options Are on the Table for Fund Recovery

Shetty said the exchange can only learn from previous hacks and there can only be two outcomes. The poll was one step to determine what direction should be taken because one way is to take this the judicial proceeding way which "takes years and years" but the second is to resume operations with what you have and then fill it up later," he said. That way there might be a short-term effect, but in the long term, "we can resolve this." Shetty doubled down on his claim that the exchange will not take any steps without community consensus.