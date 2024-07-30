Bank of England to Carry Out CBDC, Digital Ledger Experiments

The rise of cryptocurrencies and the DLT that underpins them has prompted central banks across the globe to see how they can interact with both. Many are working separately, together or through the Bank for International Settlements – the umbrella organization for the world's central banks – on projects to explore the impact of developing technology on the world's monetary systems. The BOE, for example, is part of the BIS' Project Agora looking at testing exchanging tokenized commercial bank deposits and central bank money in multiple currencies on a single platform among seven banks.