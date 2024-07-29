One Trading Secures Regulatory Approval From Dutch Regulator to Offer Crypto Derivatives Trading in Europe
With the new license, One Trading becomes the only perpetual futures trading venue in the EU and the first cash-settled perpetuals platform in Europe, according to a company press release.
Crypto firm One Trading exchange secured a regulatory approval from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets to operate as a regulated derivatives exchange.
The license makes One Trading one of the first crypto companies to be in a position to offer perpetual futures trading in Europe, it said in the press release.
Netherlands-based One Trading has secured an Organized Trading Facility (OTF) license from the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM), enabling the company to operate as a regulated crypto derivatives exchange in Europe.
The digital asset exchange – formerly known as Bitpanda Pro – said its new license establishes One Trading as a Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MIFID) II trading venue. MIFID II are the European Union's set of regulations that capture trading venues.
With this license, One Trading becomes the only perpetual futures trading venue in the European Union and the first cash-settled perpetuals platform in Europe, a company press release said on Monday.
In a statement, AFM said, "We can confirm that One Trading has been granted an OTF license ... They are indeed the first crypto company to have been granted this type of license in the Netherlands."
"We are well positioned to introduce new regulated products and offer institutional-grade solutions to all customer types starting with BTC and ETH products where no onshore EU regulated venue currently exists," Joshua Barraclough, founder and CEO of One Trading said in the press release. "This is just the beginning of our journey to redefine the landscape of digital asset and traditional security trading."
