In Donald Trump's Own Words – a Partial Transcript of His Bitcoin 2024 Speech

Ultimately, my promise to each and every one of you is this, I will be the pro-innovation and pro-Bitcoin president that America needs and our citizens deserve. This will be one industry, but this will be a thriving industry, a great industry, and I'm going to be doing the same thing for every other industry. Also, our nation has never thrived by trying to censor new ideas and shut down the dreams of our people. America always plants our flag on the next frontier and pushes boldly ahead. We have to do that. We haven't been doing that for a long time, especially the last three and a half years. It's gone the exact opposite. Those of you in this room inherit the legacy of generations of American pioneers and patriots, risk takers and renegades who settled this continent, built the modern world that lived on the bleeding edge. You live on a bleeding edge. You do know that bitcoiners, don't you? You are the modern-day Edisons and Wright brothers and Carnegies and Henry Fords, and what you do in your lifetime stands a chance to outlive us all and inspire humanity for generations to come. This will go down as a very important day in the history of your industry. Together, you are building America's future with your own smarts, your own grit and your own skin in the game. You have a lot of skin in the game, and that's what you're doing. It takes courage to do it. Most people don't have that courage. My job will be to set you free and to let you do what Americans do best and what you're going to do better than anybody. Win, win, win. You get a win, win, win, with energy, passion and brilliance like we have rarely seen before. Our country cannot fail. We're a failing nation right now, but we're not going to be for long. Our country cannot fail. With your help, we will save our nation. We will restore the republic, and we will make America and Bitcoin bigger, better, stronger, richer, freer and greater than ever before. Thank you all. Have a good time with your bitcoin and your crypto and everything else that you're playing with, and we're going to make that one of the greatest industries on Earth. Good luck and God bless you all. Thank you. God bless you. Thank you.