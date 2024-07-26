U.S. Presidential Candidate RFK Jr. Says He's 'Fully Committed' to Bitcoin
The presidential candidate said most of his wealth is in the digital asset.
- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doubled down on his support for bitcoin during the BTC 2024 conference
- Crypto and its role in the economy has become a hot-button issue in the election.
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. doubled down on his support for bitcoin at the BTC 2024 conference in Nashville.
"I am a huge supporter of Bitcoin. I have most of my wealth in Bitcoin," he said. I am fully committed."
Bitcoin has become a hot-button issue in this electoral cycle with Republican nominee Donald Trump's campaign announcing it would accept crypto donations in May. Many crypto entrepreneurs have come out to support the Trump campaign, with Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell donating $1 million in crypto to Trump and the Winklevoss Twins donating to a Trump-aligned PAC.
Kennedy, a libertarian-leaning candidate, took aim at the Federal Reserve, saying the central bank had the interest of bankers, not the general public, at heart.
“The relationship between Congress and the Fed is both parasitical to our country, and it’s a symbiotic relationship. The Fed is not a public institution … The decision-makers are appointed by the banking industry," he said during a conference panel hosted by TheStreet.
Kennedy also argued that Covid lockdowns were vastly in favor of billionaires and not "Main Street."
"Lockdowns … shut down all the small business in this country, which is what we should be nurturing, and kept open the Walmarts, and the Amazons, and Facebook, and the oil industry, and the processed food industries, and Big Ag. They all flourished during that period," he said.
Earlier this year Kennedy spoke at CoinDesk's Consensus conference in Austin, Texas where he said crypto is key to "transactional freedom."
"We need sovereignty over our own wallets, transactional freedom and a currency that is transparent. We need to make sure America remains the hub of blockchain technology," he said during Consensus.
