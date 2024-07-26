Stablecoin Default Guarantees Pose Risks to the Issuing Banks, Swiss Regulator Says

Concern over the backing carried by issuers of stablecoins, which are crypto tokens whose value is tied to another asset such as the U.S. dollar or gold, has proliferated for years. As far back as 2021, Tether, whose USDT is by far the largest stablecoin by market cap, published its first account of reserves to deal with queries about its funding. Circle, whose USDC is the No. 2, followed suit in 2022.