Key U.S. Senate Republican Tim Scott Makes Crypto-Fan Debut

Before Friday, Scott, who'd been among those running for the Republican presidential nomination this year, had been relatively quiet on crypto issues, even as Democrats on the committee – such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) – became outspoken critics of the industry. His potential for grabbing the chairman gavel on the Senate Banking panel next year repeatedly came up during his time on stage with Lummis, and he said that if it happened, he'd make sure her legislation gets a prompt vote, "setting bitcoin free here at home."