India Unlikely to See Crypto Tax Reduction in Tuesday's Budget

For the crypto industry, the TDS is a standout issue. The Bharat Web3 Association (BWA) has asked for the tax to be cut to 0.01% from 1% ever since it was announced two years ago. The industry body has presented data from multiple sources, including a think tank study that provided evidence to support a reduction. Among other arguments, it says lowering the rate will retain more transactions onshore, leading to higher revenue for the government.