Vitalik Buterin Argues Against Supporting Political Candidates Based Only On 'Pro-Crypto' Stances
Ethereum's co-founder argues that by choosing candidates based on "pro-crypto" stances, voters are creating "incentive gradient."
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin shared his thoughts in a blog post on Wednesday, arguing against supporting candidates purely based on whether they are “pro-crypto.”
Buterin, viewed as Ethereum’s intellectual leader, argued against supporting candidates purely based on their crypto stances. He wrote that “by publicly giving the impression that you support 'pro-crypto' candidates just because they are 'pro-crypto,' you are helping to create an incentive gradient where politicians come to understand that all they need to get your support is to support 'crypto'.”
The post comes at a time when crypto regulation begins to take shape around the globe, with the adoption of the MiCA in the European Union, stablecoin regulation efforts in the United Kingdom, and legislation in the United States as well as the SEC attempting to become crypto’s main regulatory body.
Digital assets have recently become a hot political topic as U.S. crypto industry leaders have begun publicly supporting candidates that are perceived to be pro-crypto in an effort to create a more welcoming regulatory environment after the 2024 presidential election.
Buterin added that “it doesn't matter if they also support banning encrypted messaging, if they are a power-seeking narcissist, or if they push for bills that make it even harder for your Chinese or Indian friend to attend the next crypto conference - all that politicians have to do is make sure it's easy for you to trade.”
