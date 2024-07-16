Trump Campaign's Crypto Donations Amounted to $3M of $331M Raised Last Quarter: WSJ
Roughly 100 people contributed crypto the campaign, including high-profile industry players like the Winklevoss twins and Kraken's Jesse Powell.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign raised $3 million in crypto last quarter, much of it in bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH), according to the Wall Street Journal.
Newly released campaign finance data indicates the Republican nominee's recent embrace of crypto helped woo big contributions from some of the industry's major players, including the Winklevoss twins (whose Gemini exchange helps process donations) and Kraken co-founder Jesse Powell.
Around 100 people donated crypto to his campaign between May and the end of June, per the Journal, highlighting a niche appeal. Far more people contributed to his campaign in more traditional forms, via credit cards and the like. The Trump campaign raised $331 in the second quarter.
While relatively small in size the crypto donations have had outsize media impact in bolstering Trump's crypto credentials. He's positioned himself as friendly to the industry and eager to make U.S. regulations more welcoming. That's helped turn some vocal supporters onto his campaign.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.