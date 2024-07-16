Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss Each Contributed $250,000 to New Trump-Aligned Super PAC
America PAC has raised $8.75 million this quarter from a handful of tech and venture capital executives.
An elite group of venture capitalists, business moguls and tech executives including Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss have contributed a combined $8.75 million to a new super political action committee (PAC) backing Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
According to America PAC’s latest filings with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), other donors to the PAC include former managing director of Sequoia Capital Douglas Leone, Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale, and Troy Link, CEO of Jack Link’s Beef Jerky.
Elon Musk has also reportedly committed to donating to America PAC, though his name does not currently appear on any of the PAC’s July filings. Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar, that Musk planned to donate a whopping $45 million per month to the PAC. But Musk has seemingly denied the report, replying to the WSJ’s post on X about the report with a meme that said “FAKE GNUS.”
After the former president was injured in an apparent assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend, Musk came out in full support of Trump’s reelection campaign on social media, posting “I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery.”
Whether Musk is, in fact, donating to America PAC or not, he is one of a growing number of high profile tech and business executives who have recently declared their support for Trump’s campaign. Crypto executives – like Kraken founder Jesse Powell, who donated $1 million to Trump, largely in ether – have also been outspoken about supporting Trump’s reelection.
In addition to their contributions to America PAC and other super PACs, including pro-crypto PAC Fairshake (to which the brothers have donated roughly $5 million), the Winklevoss twins said in June they each gave $1 million to Trump’s campaign. A portion of their donations were later refunded to comply with legal limits on individual donors.

