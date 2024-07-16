Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss Each Contributed $250,000 to New Trump-Aligned Super PAC

Elon Musk has also reportedly committed to donating to America PAC, though his name does not currently appear on any of the PAC’s July filings. Yesterday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar, that Musk planned to donate a whopping $45 million per month to the PAC. But Musk has seemingly denied the report, replying to the WSJ’s post on X about the report with a meme that said “FAKE GNUS.”