Bitcoin Miner Northern Data Moves to Dismiss Ex-Employees’ Whistleblower Suit

The Monday filing also pointed out that Kama’s suit against Northern Data is not her first rodeo filing lawsuits against her former employers. In 2019, she filed a whistleblower suit against tax preparer Jackson Hewitt, alleging that she was wrongfully terminated after raising concerns that the company lied about potentially relocating in order to get a $2.7 million tax break from the state of New Jersey. Last year, Kama filed suit against another employer, Quest Diagnostics, alleging workplace discrimination on the basis of her sex and ethnicity. The results of those whistleblower cases were not immediately clear.