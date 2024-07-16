After Court Order, Craig Wright Updates Website With Admission He Is Not Bitcoin Creator Satoshi

The notice – which must be displayed on Wright’s website for six months – declares that Wright lied “extensively and repeatedly” in court proceedings where he claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, and “attempted to create a false narrative by forging documents ‘on a grand scale’.” Wright’s web of lies, spun through “multiple legal actions” constitute a “most serious abuse” of the legal systems in the U.K., Norway, and the U.S., the declaration reads. It also links visitors to the full judgment against Wright, and “its appendix detailing various forged documents created by Dr. Wright.”