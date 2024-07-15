Cambodian Payments Firm Received $150K From North Korean Hackers Lazarus Wallet: Reuters
The crypto was stolen by Lazarus hackers from three crypto companies in June and July last year.
- Phnom Penh-based Huione Pay received the crypto between June last year and February this year.
- Huione Pay is a payments company linked to Cambodia's ruling family.
A Cambodian currency exchange and payments company received over $150,000 worth of crypto from a wallet associated with North Korean hackers Lazarus, Reuters reported on Monday.
Phnom Penh-based Huione Pay received the funds between June last year and February this year, according to the report, which cited blockchain data. The crypto was stolen by hackers from Lazarus from three crypto companies in June and July last year, Reuters said.
Huione Pay said it did not know it had "received funds indirectly" from the hacks in a statement, according to the report.
The National Bank of Cambodia told Reuters that the company is not allowed to deal or trade crypto and that it would "would not hesitate to impose any corrective measures" against the platform.
Huione Pay is a payments firm linked to Cambodia's ruling family. Also part of the group in Huione Guarantee, a marketplace that crypto-tracing firm Elliptic said hosts merchants whose customers include scam artists such as those developing so-called pig-butchering schemes.
Huione Pay did not respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
