Judge Sends Coinbase Back to the Drawing Board Over Efforts to Subpoena SEC’s Gary Gensler

Judge Katherine Polk Failla, of the District Court for the Southern District of New York, scheduled a hearing on short notice Thursday after SEC attorneys asked her to block a Coinbase subpoena last month directed at Gensler. The judge said she was "actually quite surprised by the request" made to Gensler in his personal capacity at the start of the hearing. Near the end, after both parties had explained their arguments, she indicated she still believed Coinbase's request was inappropriate but asked the exchange to file a motion to compel for a formal proceeding where both parties can brief their arguments more in depth.