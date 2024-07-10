Trump to Speak at Bitcoin Conference in Nashville on July 27
The former president will give a 30-minute speech at 2 p.m. CT
The presumptive Republican U.S. presidential nominee will be speaking at the upcoming Bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee, later this month, the conference organizer announced Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, speculation of a Trump appearance increased as speakers told CoinDesk their slot was reassigned to make room for what an email described as “a very special guest.”
Former President Trump will be speaking at 2 p.m. CT for 30 minutes on the last day of the conference, which runs from July 25-27, a spokesman for the conference told CoinDesk.
Trump has learned into Bitcoin and crypto rhetoric since coming out in favor of the industry at his NFT gala this spring. He’s since baked pro-Bitcoin policies into the core Republican Party platform, casting a strong contrast with the Biden administration.
Trump’s upcoming speech is likely to further burnish a self-assigned image of crypto booster, despite previous misgivings of the tech during his first administration. His attendance at the annual Bitcoin gathering was widely expected.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.