Crypto Exchange BitMEX Pleads Guilty to Violating the Bank Secrecy Act From 2015 to 2020
Four BitMEX executives have previously pleaded guilty to the same charge.
BitMEX has pleaded guilty to violating the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA), according to a Wednesday announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
According to newly published court documents, the Seychelles-based crypto exchange willfully failed to set up an adequate know-your-customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) program at the exchange between September 2015 and September 2020, when the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) charged the exchange with offering illicit crypto derivative trading services to U.S. customers and the DOJ charged four of the exchange’s employees with violating the BSA.
Until September 2020, BitMEX allowed customers to register and trade cryptocurrency basically anonymously, without providing any identifying information or documentation, and advertised itself as a place where retail customers could trade without real-name verification, the DOJ alleged. Because of the lax AML/KYC standards, prosecutors say, BitMEX became a destination for money laundering and sanctions violations.
“As BitMEX’s founders and long-time employee admitted in federal court in 2022, the company, one of the leading cryptocurrency derivatives platforms in the world from 2015 to 2020, operated in the United States without any meaningful anti-money laundering program, as required by federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in a DOJ press release. “As a result, BitMEX opened itself up as a vehicle for large-scale money laundering and sanctions evasion schemes, posing a serious threat to the integrity of the financial system. Today’s guilty plea indicates again the need for cryptocurrency companies to comply with U.S. law if they take advantage of the U.S. market.”
The 2020 charges against BitMEX’s three co-founders Arthur Hayes, Samuel Reed and Benjamin Delo – and its first employee, Gregory Dwyer – are nearly identical to the charge BitMEX pleaded guilty to, and concern the company’s actions over the same time period. The executives all previously pleaded guilty as well.
However, BitMEX also pleaded guilty to lying to a foreign bank as part of its violation of the BSA. According to the court documents, the company and its executives made false statements to an unnamed international bank to convince the bank to open a bank account for a shell company called Shine Effort Inc. Limited, ultimately controlled by Delo, for which BitMEX was the beneficial owner.
A DOJ spokesperson declined to comment on why the charges against BitMEX as a company were filed four years after the same charges were filed against four of its executives.
BitMEX has not yet been sentenced. The case is being overseen by U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl of the Southern District of New York (SDNY).
A representative for BitMEX did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for comment.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.