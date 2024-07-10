As the U.S. Commodities Regulator Urges Fast Crypto Action, Senators Still Scrambling

The U.S. House of Representatives has moved well beyond the Senate in crypto legislative progress, having passed a wide-reaching bill on market structure with a large bipartisan majority. But the industry has encountered more difficulty in the Senate, where prominent members such as Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) have been critical of the dangers crypto poses to consumers. Brown's Senate Banking Committee has so far failed to move on legislation, despite years of discussion on the topic.