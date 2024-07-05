Labour Landslide Sets Up Starmer as UK Prime Minister With Unstated Crypto Plans

"A lot of the really important work has been done and it's not been done by the parties themselves, it's been done by government departments," Jordan Wain, U.K. policy lead at Chainalysis, told CoinDesk in an earlier interview. "It's been done by the FCA [Financial Conduct Authority], they're the ones that are formulating legislation. They are not going to sweep all of that hard work off the table, it's not going anywhere."