Paxos Gains Singapore Approval for Stablecoin Issuance With DBS Providing Custody
The Monetary Authority of Singapore released its stablecoin framework last year.
- Digital asset company Paxos received Monetary Authority of Singapore approval to offer digital payment token services, enabling it to issue stablecoins.
- DBS will be the company's banking partner for cash management and the custody of its stablecoin reserves.
Digital asset company Paxos said it received full approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore to offer digital payment token services in the country, the company's third jurisdiction.
In a Monday statement, the issuer, whose products include PayPal USD (PYUSD) as well as its own Pax Dollar (USDP), also said DBS, the state's biggest bank, will be its primary banking partner for cash management and the custody of its stablecoin reserves.
Last year, Singapore released a stablecoin framework requiring issuers to meet certain stability and redemption requirements. The New York-based company is also authorized in New York and the United Arab Emirates.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.