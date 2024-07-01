U.S. SEC Sues Crypto-Friend Silvergate Bank, Alleging 'Misleading' Statements Around AML Program

Silvergate had experienced a rapid rise from being a tiny community bank to becoming the digital assets sector's leading financial partner, but its descent was even faster. The end was tied to a March 2023 securities filing disclosing that the firm, which had bet its future on the crypto industry, accelerated sales of securities to raise cash to repay advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco. But the warning signs had been there previous to that as the institution lost more than $8 billion in deposits from its crypto customers in the final months of 2022.