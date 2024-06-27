Rarimo's Worldcoin Alternative RariMe Goes Live
The app allows users to generate passport zero-knowledge proofs (ZKs) to verify the uniqueness of individuals without revealing their identity
- The RariMe app, launched Thursday, aims to provide an alternative to Worldcoin's verification process.
- The RariMe team had earlier launched an anonymous, blockchain-powered referendum on the legitimacy of Vladimir Putin’s victory in Russia’s election.
Rarimo has unveiled RariMe, a competitor to Worldcoin, and an app that allows users to generate passport zero-knowledge proofs (ZKs) verifying their uniqueness without revealing their identity, the company announced on Thursday.
Unlike Worldcoin which uses orbs to scan eyeballs, Rarimo uses smartphones to scan passports and verify its users. Identify frameworks usually have a third party approve credentials but ZKs ensure no personal data is shared while verifying identities.
"The same way that a decentralized application (Dapp) could gate something with proof of humanity, they can now do the same with proof of citizenship, or proof of age and simply request the proofs," Kitty Horlick, Director of Rarimo provider Rarilabs told CoinDesk.
Rarimo was the tech team behind launching the anonymous, blockchain-powered referendum on the legitimacy of Vladimir Putin’s victory in Russia’s election earlier this year.
The first demo use case will see Rarimo use passport ZKs to drop programmable airdrops to citizens of particular countries.
"Privacy is freedom, and it no longer exists in online spaces," said Lasha Antadze, co-founder of Rarimo provider Rarilabs. "RariMe seeks to change this It will allow users to go incognito, interacting in a truly anonymous fashion across Web3."
