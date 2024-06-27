Coinbase Accuses U.S. SEC, FDIC of Improperly Blocking Document Requests

On behalf of the U.S. digital assets exchange, History Associates Inc. said it's been improperly rebuffed by the SEC and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. regarding documents that Coinbase contends should be available under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). At the SEC, Coinbase is seeking written communications in three closed cases for how the agency formally worked out what digital assets it thinks qualify as securities, including Ethereum's ether (ETH). And at the FDIC, the exchange wants copies of the so-called "pause letters" the agency's inspector general said were sent to financial firms advising that they slam the brakes on crypto activity.