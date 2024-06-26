U.S. State Department Offers New $5M Reward for Missing ‘Cryptoqueen’

Several of Ignatova’s former OneCoin associates have been sentenced to prison for their role in the scheme. Last year, OneCoin co-founder Karl Greenwood was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his crimes, plus $300 million in forfeiture. Two of the scam project’s lawyers – Bulgarian national Irina Dilkinska and American Mark Scott – were sentenced to prison earlier this year, Dilkinska getting four years behind bars and Scott sentenced to 10.