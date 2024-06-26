Ron Wyden on FISA Reform and Crypto

And by the way, at the top of my priority list is getting more of these creators in the United States of America, because we are losing in many instances to foreign countries. And so when they said, '"we're gonna tax coders to the tune of $50 billion," I said, "I'd like to know a little bit more about it," because why are we saying that people who are creative software developers are basically going to do taxing for everybody. And we basically were able to waylay that. And it is kind of symptomatic of what our challenge is. New things come up, and people said, "well, nobody in the Senate knows about it." And when friends said, they forgot about Ron, and I said, "hold on. I don't know everything about it. But I know that taxing the software developers without any hearings, without any discussion for $50 billion is a mistake." And I'm still supporting software developers as a key part of blockchain in our challenge.