Crypto Insiders Hope for Possible Mention in Biden-Trump Debate

To that end, crypto advocacy group Stand With Crypto set up an online letter-writing campaign to convince hosts CNN to raise crypto as a talking point. A spokeswoman for the group said Wednesday that almost 2,300 people had signed and sent the notes "calling for a crypto question."



"It would be a huge miss for CNN to punt this opportunity to let Americans know where the presidential candidates stand on this important economic issue," spokeswoman Sabrina Siddiqui told CoinDesk. She pointed out that the group's number of members in Georgia, where the 9 p.m. EDT (01:00 UTC) event will take place, far exceeds the gap between the candidates in their previous 2020 contest.