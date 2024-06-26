Crypto Giants Notch Wins in Expensive Quest to Sway U.S. Politics – Without Mentioning Crypto

Industry insiders are already seeing the powerful campaign-finance potential heightening how seriously their issues are being taken on Capitol Hill in this current session, long before the general election. And this year's presidential contest has suddenly latched onto digital assets, too – literally. Trump pivoted recently from his past suspicion of cryptocurrency to a new embrace – echoing the crypto-friendly positions of some of the Republican candidates who had competed with him earlier in the race, and opening his campaign to cryptocurrency donations. While Fairshake has so far indicated it's staying out of the Biden-Trump clash, that contest has a heavy potential effect on crypto's U.S. destiny.