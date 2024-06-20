Winklevoss Twins Say They Each Gave $1 Million to Trump Presidential Campaign

The brothers have – all along – donated matching amounts to U.S. election efforts. It was already a large sum that placed them among the major individual contributors in the 2024 campaigns. Before today, the two had given a total of about $2.7 million each, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures. On the presidential level, they'd already backed most of the prominent contenders that had tried earlier to yank the Republican nomination out from under Trump: Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis.