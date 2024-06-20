Winklevoss Twins Say They Each Gave $1 Million to Trump Presidential Campaign
The Winklevoss brothers have become two of the first big-name crypto CEOs to cross the campaign-contribution barrier that had kept big-time donations from the presidential race.
- Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the executives atop Gemini, gave $1 million each to the campaign of former President Donald Trump, the two announced on X.
- The two had already been major donors for 2024 U.S. campaigns, each previously giving about $2.7 million, mostly to the industry's super PAC, Fairshake.
Gemini CEO Tyler and his twin brother Cameron Winklevoss, the company's president, have made two of the first major presidential contributions from prominent crypto executives, favoring former President Donald Trump with $1 million each in support, Tyler explained Thursday in a extensive posting on X.
"Over the past few years, the Biden Administration has openly declared war against crypto," Winklevoss began in the lengthy case against President Joe Biden's administration. "It has weaponized multiple government agencies to bully, harass, and sue the good actors in our industry in an effort to destroy it."
Gemini was targeted last year in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission case that accused the exchange of offering unregistered securities, which Tyler Winklevoss called at the time a "manufactured parking ticket." His explanation for supporting Trump was much more about opposing Biden.
"President Donald J. Trump is the pro-Bitcoin, pro-crypto, and pro-business choice," he concluded.
Tyler Winklevoss said he used Trump's recently established willingness to take crypto contributions and gave his contribution in the form of 15.47 bitcoin, and his brother posted later that he'd done the same. The money goes to the Trump 47 Committee Inc., according to a spokeswoman. That's a "joint fundraising committee" which may divide the amount to comply with legal limits for campaign contributions, meaning the money could be spread across a longer list of Republican benefactors.
The brothers have – all along – donated matching amounts to U.S. election efforts. It was already a large sum that placed them among the major individual contributors in the 2024 campaigns. Before today, the two had given a total of about $2.7 million each, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures. On the presidential level, they'd already backed most of the prominent contenders that had tried earlier to yank the Republican nomination out from under Trump: Vivek Ramaswamy, Nikki Haley, Sen. Tim Scott and Florida Gov. Ron Desantis.
The bulk of their donations, however, have been to the industry's main political action committee (PAC), Fairshake. Their combined $5 million represents a small but significant share of the Fairshake super PAC contributions that have now almost reached $169 million. That money has been devoted to buying outside ads for congressional candidates in the hope of loading Congress with crypto supporters.
The Winklevoss donations to Trump 47 join similar maxed-out contributions from Jeffrey Sprecher, the founder, chairman, and CEO of Intercontinental Exchange, and his wife Kelly Lynn Loeffler, a former U.S. senator and CEO of Bakkt; Joe Ricketts, the founder and former CEO of TD Ameritrade; and Robert Bigelow, who owns Budget Suites of America and founded the now-defunct Bigelow Aerospace.
Nikhilesh De contributed reporting.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.