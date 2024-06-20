California Judge Breaks With New York Counterpart, Sends Ripple Securities Lawsuit to Trial

Torres’ ruling constituted a partial victory for Ripple, and was celebrated by many in the crypto industry as a step in the right direction for long-awaited regulatory clarity, as well as a potential precedent for other crypto securities cases. But Torres’ ruling hasn’t seemed to have as much sway as hopefuls once thought it might. Last year, Torres’ colleague in the SDNY, District Judge Jed Rakoff, rejected her ruling in a separate case brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Singaporean crypto firm Terraform Labs.