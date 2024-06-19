Patrick McHenry Explains FIT21's Passage

Well, look, I'm not going to go negotiate against myself. We've got a bill out of the House of Representatives, and it got almost every Republican, and it got a third of the Democrats. In this political environment, for us to do that is massive, massive, and almost unheard of when it comes to policy coming out of the [Agriculture] Committee, or out of the Financial Services Committee in the House. So I think that's a big thing, and it's the main thing, and we're gonna stay focused on the main thing. If we get market structure done, that is a win. And then we can further refine what these regulators should and should not be doing. But if we get this market structure bill passed, that will put us at the forefront of digital asset policy for the globe. That's where we deserve to be, that's where we should be. That's where I'm fighting for us to be.