IMF Says CBDCs Could Boost Middle East's Financial Inclusion, Payment Efficiency

The IMF has been researching the evolution of CBDCs and guiding member nations about how and whether to integrate them into their respective monetary systems. A senior IMF official has also said that "one global CBDC platform that will allow for capital controls could cut payment costs." Several nations in the ME&CA region have explored the use of CBDCs, including Saudi Arabia, whose central bank recently joined a cross-border experiment with CBDCs for international trade with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS). The IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva has also previously said that CBDCs could replace cash in island economies.