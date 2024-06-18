FTX Victims View Bankruptcy Process as 'Second Act of Theft,' File to Recover $8B in Forfeited Assets

The victims' attorneys, Adam Moskowitz and David Boies, said in the filing the bankruptcy process has left "FTX customers feeling 'aggrieved and robbed,' many of whom view the bankruptcy process as a 'second act of theft' and that the 'FTX bankruptcy estate remains to be the same fraudulent corporate entity' as was the enterprise run by SBF." SBF, is former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who was sentenced to 25 years in prison for fraud.