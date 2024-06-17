U.S. SEC's Crypto Enforcer David Hirsch Quits
Hirsch was the chief of the crypto asset and cyber unit in the Division of Enforcement at the U.S. SEC.
- David Hirsch, the chief of the crypto asset unit in the enforcement division of the SEC, has left the role.
- Hirsch announced the decision in a post on LinkedIn without stating what his next professional step would be.
David Hirsch, a senior member of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission crypto oversight unit has left the organization, he posted on LinkedIn on Monday.
Hirsch was the chief of the crypto asset and cyber unit in the Division of Enforcement at the U.S. SEC.
"This past Friday was my last day with the SEC after almost 9 years," Hirsch said in the post. " I’m particularly proud of the historic work done by the Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit team I had the privilege to lead."
Hirsch was the SEC's crypto enforcer against cryptocurrency exchanges and decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. He had previously acknowledged that the agency's current litigation load is heavy, and the SEC can't go after everything, but that it wasn't done chasing down those it sees as violating securities laws in the same vein.
"Every success I was a part of was the direct result of collaboration and combined efforts towards a common goal, Hirsch added.
Hirsch did not say what his next professional destination would be but said he would be "sharing more about that soon."
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.