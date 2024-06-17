Crypto Trading Firm Cumberland Acquires New York's BitLicense
The company said it's one of the only principal trading firms to hold the state's crypto license.
Cumberland DRW, a major digital asset trader and liquidity provider, said on Monday that the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) granted its New York-based entity a virtual currency license called BitLicense.
"We are pleased that the New York State Department of Financial Services has granted Cumberland New York a BitLicense," the company's official X account posted.
"As one of the only principal trading firms to hold a BitLicense, we look forward to strong trading relationships with institutional New York counterparties," the company added.
BitLicense is New York's landmark regulation for cryptocurrency-focused businesses put in place in 2015. While the regime spearheaded efforts to regulate the emerging crypto industry on a state level, it has attracted criticism over the years from market participants for stifling innovation, while the state's comptroller raised concerns earlier this year about the agency's auditing process.
Cumberland is a subsidiary of Chicago-based high-frequency trading company DRW. Earlier this year, Cumberland was one of the trading firms that were chosen by Fidelity Investments to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC) for Fidelity's spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) that started trading in January.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.