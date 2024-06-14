South Africa Re-Elects Cyril Ramaphosa of the ANC as President

The election results are not expected to have a significant impact on South Africa's burgeoning crypto industry. The country's top regulator, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, recently set up a licensing regime for crypto, making it one of the first African nations to do so. The country recently started licensing digital asset firms, and crypto companies Luno, Zignaly, and VALR were among the first to get a license in April. In 2022, the country included crypto providers in its Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act so it could regulate digital assets as financial products.