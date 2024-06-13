White House Expected to Nominate CFTC Commissioners to FDIC, Treasury Roles: Reports

The FDIC is an independent body created by the U.S. Congress that is meant to help maintain stability in the financial system. The FDIC's inspector general said the body had not given banks clear enough guidance when it came to crypto in October last year, following the failure of some crypto banks. The FDIC was expected to give clearer guidance and support to banks this year. The agency has also come down on various crypto companies for making false claims about customer protections.