Former Goldman Sachs Exec Joins Anchorage Digital’s Board of Directors

Anchorage Digital is the only crypto bank currently chartered by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). Other institutions, including Paxos and Protego, have attempted to receive a full charter from the OCC but have failed to move past the provisional charter hurdle. With the boom of institutional interest in crypto spurred by the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), Anchorage Digital’s business is growing, a company spokesperson said.