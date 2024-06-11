Crypto Exchange Crypto.com Secures Spot on Ireland's Virtual Assets Service Provider Register
The company has also received approval in Dubai, U.K., the Netherlands and Spain.
- Crypto.com was registered as a virtual asset service provider in Ireland last week.
- Crypto companies are vying to win approval in EU nations to be ready for December, when the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation becomes fully operational.
Crypto.com received approval to register as a virtual asset service provider in Ireland, allowing the crypto exchange to operate in the European Union nation.
The company was listed on the register as of June 7 under the name Foris DAX, the Central Bank of Ireland's website shows. Crypto.com will now be able to offer crypto-to-fiat exchanges and fiat wallets, the company said in a statement.
The company joins Coinbase, Ripple and Gemini on the register as crypto companies vie to win approval in EU nations to ensure they are ready for December, when the Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation becomes fully operational. The bloc's wide-ranging rules for the industry allow firms with a crypto asset service provider license from any member state to operate across all 27 nations.
Crypto.com has received licenses across the globe. Recently, the company's Dubai entity received full operational approval from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA). It also has U.K. authorization as an electronic money institution as well as registration in the Netherlands and Spain.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.