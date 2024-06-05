SEC's Gensler Shrugs About New Crypto ETFs Strolling Through His Agency's Gates

His updates didn't reflect the drama associated with this major moment for the digital assets sector, which would follow the January approval of the earlier bitcoin spot ETFs that already redefined the status of (BTC) as a trading asset. Gensler's tone does track, though, with another of his recent appearances, in which he indicated that once the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with Grayscale against the SEC , the regulator's hand was forced when it came to such ETF approvals.