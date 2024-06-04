SEC to Shutter Office Behind Failed DEBT Box Crypto Lawsuit
The judge dismissed the SEC case against DEBT Box last week, after the regulator filed for dismissal without prejudice.
The Securities and Exchange Commission's Salt Lake City office – notorious in the crypto world for its failed fraud lawsuit against DEBT Box – will shut down after seeing "significant attrition" among its staff, some of whom were pushed out over the case.
SEC lawyers Michael Welsh and Joseph Watkins resigned in April after a federal judge sanctioned them for committing a "gross abuse of power" in seeking to freeze the assets of Utah-based crypto company DEBT Box on misleading grounds. Just last week the judge dismissed that case and ordered the SEC to pay DEBT Box $1.8 million in legal fees.
"The agency considered its budget and organizational efficiency in deciding to close the office, and it has no plans to close any other regional offices," said a press release.
The regulator's Denver office will take over any enforcement jurisdiction, the SEC said.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.