India Springs Election Surprise, Sends Equity Market Crashing With Uncertain Implications for Crypto

While Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies are poised to return to power, they didn’t hit the supermajority mark of 370 plus seats in India’s 543-seat lower house of parliament, which they predicted. In fact, the BJP alone did not hit the halfway mark of 272, which it had comfortably crossed in the 2019 election. The result hands kingmaking power to his allies, and the opposition led by the Indian National Congress could attempt to lure them away.